Volumes spurt at SKF India Ltd counter

Last Updated : May 09 2024 | 4:18 PM IST
Prism Johnson Ltd, Campus Activewear Ltd, Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd, Jupiter Wagons Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 09 May 2024.
SKF India Ltd notched up volume of 6.51 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 48067 shares. The stock rose 6.97% to Rs.4,890.00. Volumes stood at 16819 shares in the last session.
Prism Johnson Ltd clocked volume of 23.57 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.81 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.84 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.06% to Rs.158.45. Volumes stood at 1.39 lakh shares in the last session.
Campus Activewear Ltd recorded volume of 61.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.76 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 5.20 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.13% to Rs.255.00. Volumes stood at 5.18 lakh shares in the last session.
Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd notched up volume of 18.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.51 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.99 lakh shares. The stock rose 6.83% to Rs.723.85. Volumes stood at 1.4 lakh shares in the last session.
Jupiter Wagons Ltd clocked volume of 147.77 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 15.76 lakh shares. The stock gained 4.09% to Rs.424.95. Volumes stood at 27.85 lakh shares in the last session.
First Published: May 09 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

