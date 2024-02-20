Volumes spurt at Whirlpool of India Ltd counter

Whirlpool of India Ltd notched up volume of 35.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 90.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38882 shares

Allcargo Logistics Ltd, Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 February 2024.

Whirlpool of India Ltd notched up volume of 35.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 90.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38882 shares. The stock slipped 1.49% to Rs.1,311.40. Volumes stood at 26162 shares in the last session.

Allcargo Logistics Ltd notched up volume of 378.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15.21 lakh shares. The stock rose 15.73% to Rs.86.80. Volumes stood at 8.52 lakh shares in the last session.

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd notched up volume of 105.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.04 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.60% to Rs.522.15. Volumes stood at 5.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd clocked volume of 31.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.99 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.53% to Rs.391.50. Volumes stood at 2.95 lakh shares in the last session.

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd notched up volume of 43.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.31 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.44% to Rs.635.95. Volumes stood at 7.44 lakh shares in the last session.

