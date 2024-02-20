Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Volumes spurt at Whirlpool of India Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Whirlpool of India Ltd notched up volume of 35.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 90.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38882 shares
Allcargo Logistics Ltd, Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd, Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 February 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Whirlpool of India Ltd notched up volume of 35.31 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 90.8 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 38882 shares. The stock slipped 1.49% to Rs.1,311.40. Volumes stood at 26162 shares in the last session.
Allcargo Logistics Ltd notched up volume of 378.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 24.86 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 15.21 lakh shares. The stock rose 15.73% to Rs.86.80. Volumes stood at 8.52 lakh shares in the last session.
Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd notched up volume of 105.97 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 15.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.04 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.60% to Rs.522.15. Volumes stood at 5.75 lakh shares in the last session.
Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd clocked volume of 31.2 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.99 lakh shares. The stock gained 7.53% to Rs.391.50. Volumes stood at 2.95 lakh shares in the last session.
Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd notched up volume of 43.71 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.31 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.44% to Rs.635.95. Volumes stood at 7.44 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Volumes spurt at Mahindra Holidays &amp; Resorts India Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Natco Pharma Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Whirlpool of India Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Aditya Birla Capital Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Minda Corporation Ltd counter

EURUSD At One-Week High; Eurozone Dec Current Account Surplus Rises To 6-Month High

Sun Pharma to acquire a minor stake in Surgimatix, Inc.

Raymond Realty launches its first project in Bandra

Novartis India Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Delta Corp to divest its stake in Caravella Entertainment

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayRahul GandhiWPL 2024 full schedulePM Narendra ModiIndia vs England 4th TestBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon