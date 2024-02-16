Volumes spurt at Natco Pharma Ltd counter

Natco Pharma Ltd notched up volume of 118.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.16 lakh shares

Data Patterns (India) Ltd, Mastek Ltd, SKF India Ltd, Rain Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 16 February 2024.

Natco Pharma Ltd notched up volume of 118.78 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 16.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 7.16 lakh shares. The stock rose 16.05% to Rs.1,029.50. Volumes stood at 14.56 lakh shares in the last session.

Data Patterns (India) Ltd saw volume of 13.11 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 99256 shares. The stock increased 8.59% to Rs.2,014.05. Volumes stood at 43034 shares in the last session.

Mastek Ltd registered volume of 4.17 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.29 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 50326 shares. The stock rose 8.26% to Rs.3,099.95. Volumes stood at 23563 shares in the last session.

SKF India Ltd registered volume of 2.16 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 36723 shares. The stock slipped 0.20% to Rs.4,504.00. Volumes stood at 23080 shares in the last session.

Rain Industries Ltd notched up volume of 456.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 5.6 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 81.50 lakh shares. The stock rose 10.95% to Rs.200.60. Volumes stood at 31.96 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News