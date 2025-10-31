Friday, October 31, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes spurt at Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd counter

Volumes spurt at Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd notched up volume of 5.05 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 57.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8855 shares

Navin Fluorine International Ltd, United Spirits Ltd, Lodha Developers Ltd, Bandhan Bank Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 31 October 2025.

Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd notched up volume of 5.05 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 57.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 8855 shares. The stock rose 0.21% to Rs.1,346.45. Volumes stood at 3230 shares in the last session.

 

Navin Fluorine International Ltd notched up volume of 99872 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 26.16 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3818 shares. The stock rose 14.12% to Rs.5,678.55. Volumes stood at 2831 shares in the last session.

United Spirits Ltd notched up volume of 4.06 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 14.65 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 27738 shares. The stock rose 4.33% to Rs.1,453.30. Volumes stood at 90257 shares in the last session.

Also Read

psu, nifty, sensex, stock market

BSE PSU index hits 52-week high; BHEL, CPCL, MRPL rally up to 17% in 1 week

Tuhin Kanta Pandey

Stock Market LIVE: NSE IPO will see light of the day, says Sebi chief; Sensex, Nifty at day's low

Tuhin Kanta Pandey

BFSI Summit LIVE: India's growth intertwined with strength of its financial markets, says Sebi chief

NDA Bihar election manifesto release

NDA releases Bihar manifesto: 10 million jobs to youth, ₹10 lakh to EBCs

Asian stocks, Asian stock market

Asian shares set for 7th month of gains as Amazon, Apple lift sentiment

Lodha Developers Ltd witnessed volume of 1.78 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 8.28 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 21518 shares. The stock increased 1.72% to Rs.1,192.30. Volumes stood at 9470 shares in the last session.

Bandhan Bank Ltd recorded volume of 32.27 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 7.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.38 lakh shares. The stock lost 5.78% to Rs.160.65. Volumes stood at 3.9 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

United Spirits jumps after Q2 PAT climbs 47% YoY to Rs 494 cr

United Spirits jumps after Q2 PAT climbs 47% YoY to Rs 494 cr

PHDCCI urges growth-oriented tax reforms in its pre-budget memorandum

PHDCCI urges growth-oriented tax reforms in its pre-budget memorandum

Sensex, Nifty pare gains; PSU bank shares advance

Sensex, Nifty pare gains; PSU bank shares advance

TD Power Systems spurts as Q2 PAT climbs 46% YoY to Rs 60 cr

TD Power Systems spurts as Q2 PAT climbs 46% YoY to Rs 60 cr

L&T joins hands with General Atomics for making MALE RPAS in India

L&T joins hands with General Atomics for making MALE RPAS in India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBank Nifty F&O Strategy TodayLouvre Heist UpdateThryoid Disorder Fact CheckQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon