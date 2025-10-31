Sensex, Nifty pare gains; PSU bank shares advance

At 10:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, tumbled 119.20 points or 0.14% to 84,285.26. The Nifty 50 index fell 44.05 points or 0.17% to 25,834.45.
The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.07% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.06%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,914 shares rose and 1,684 shares fell. A total of 219 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty PSU Bank index rose 1.03% to 8,142.15. The index shed 0.38% in the past trading session.
Union Bank of India (up 3.99%), Indian Bank (up 2.61%), Canara Bank (up 1.91%), UCO Bank (up 1.39%) and Punjab & Sind Bank (up 1.29%), Bank of Maharashtra (up 1.27%), Punjab National Bank (up 1.14%), Bank of India (up 1.09%), Indian Overseas Bank (up 1.07%) and Bank of Baroda (up 0.95%) rose.
Stocks in Spotlight:
Rajoo Engineers advanced 2.74% after the companys consolidated net profit surged 78.81% to Rs 14.18 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 7.93 crore in Q2 FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 62.38% YoY to Rs 92.25 crore in the quarter ended 30 September 2025.
Lodha Developers added 2.43% after the companys consolidated net profit jumped 86.5% to Rs 788.70 crore on 44.7% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,798.50 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
