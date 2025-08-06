Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 12:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / VRL Logistics spurts as Q1 PAT zooms 273% YoY to Rs 50 cr

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

VRL Logistics rose 1.74% to Rs 605.35 after the company's standalone net profit surged 272.59% to Rs 50.04 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 13.43 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 2.35% to Rs 744.33 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 727.20 crore in Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 282.14% to Rs 67.22 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 17.59 crore in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses for the quarter fell 5.62% YoY to Rs 683.60 crore. Freight, handling, and servicing costs declined 11.54% to Rs 440.44 crore, while employee benefit expenses rose 2.70% to Rs 135.70 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1F25.

 

VRL Logistics is engaged in logistics services dealing mainly in domestic transportation of goods. Other businesses include bus operations, transport of passengers by air, sale of power, and sale of certified emission reduction (CER) units generated from the operation of windmills.

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 12:32 PM IST

