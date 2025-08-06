Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 12:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sandesh Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Sandesh Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Image

Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Themis Medicare Ltd, Transrail Lighting Ltd, Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd and Centum Electronics Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 August 2025.



Sandesh Ltd spiked 20.00% to Rs 1389.1 at 11:42 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 3703 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 93 shares in the past one month.

 

Themis Medicare Ltd surged 11.82% to Rs 113.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15704 shares in the past one month.

Transrail Lighting Ltd soared 11.42% to Rs 787.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.08 lakh shares in the past one month.

Zinka Logistics Solutions Ltd added 10.88% to Rs 537.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 4.41 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30757 shares in the past one month.

Centum Electronics Ltd rose 9.99% to Rs 2316.5. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 15889 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1523 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

