Thursday, October 30, 2025 | 03:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Hyundai Motor India gains after steady Q2 performance

Hyundai Motor India gains after steady Q2 performance

Image

Last Updated : Oct 30 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Hyundai Motor India rose 2.07% to Rs 2405.60 after posting a resilient performance for the September 2025 quarter, driven by record SUV sales, robust exports, and improved profitability.

The automaker reported consolidated revenue of Rs 17,460.8 crore in Q2 FY26, a growth of 1.2% year-on-year from Rs 17,260.4 crore in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, revenue rose 6.4% from Rs 16,412.9 crore in Q1 FY26.

Profit after tax (PAT) stood at Rs 1,572.3 crore in Q2 FY26, marking a 14.3% increase over Rs 1,375.5 crore in the year-ago period and a 14.8% rise sequentially from Rs 1,369.2 crore in Q1 FY26.

 

EBITDA rose 10.1% year-on-year to Rs 2,428.9 crore from Rs 2,205.3 crore in Q2 FY25, with margins expanding to 13.9% from 12.8% in Q2 FY25. On a sequential basis, EBITDA grew 11.2% from Rs 2,185.2 crore in Q1 FY26, while margins improved by 60 basis points from 13.3% in Q1 FY26.

Operationally, Hyundai's domestic volumes rose 5.5% quarter-on-quarter, buoyed by strong festive buying sentiment and the early impact of GST 2.0 reforms that boosted consumer confidence. SUVs remained the companys star performers, contributing a record 71.1% of total domestic sales. Rural markets also shone, with their contribution reaching an all-time high of 23.6%.

Exports continued their upward momentum, with volumes climbing 21.5% year-on-year. Export contribution rose to 27% of overall sales.

Also Read

Assocham

Assocham seeks tax certainty, SEP relief for data centres in wishlist

IND vs AUS WCWC SF

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE ICC Women's World Cup SF 2: Phoebe-Perry bat on for Aussies

market crash, market fall

Stock Market close: Sensex falls 593 points, Nifty at 25,878; financial services, IT shares drag

Arundhati Bhattacharya

BFSI Summit LIVE: External commercial borrowing norms not a short-term step, says RBI Dy Guv

Adani Green Energy, Adani Power

Adani Power Q2 results: Net profit falls 11% to ₹2,952 cr, revenue flat

Unsoo Kim, managing director said, "We delivered a strong financial performance for the quarter across key metrics with evident growth in revenue and profitability. The strong EBITDA margins at nearly 14% is a further testament of our 'Quality of Growth' strategy, complemented by robust exports and consistent cost optimisation efforts. The transformative GST reforms have acted as a catalyst and looking ahead, we aim to keep pace with the industrys growth momentum for the residual part of the year, while our strong export performance is set to surpass targets for FY26."

Hyundai Motor India manufactures and sells passenger cars, along with vehicle parts and accessories.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Vikram Solar unveils Hypersol Pro at REI Expo 2025

Vikram Solar unveils Hypersol Pro at REI Expo 2025

Shriram Properties announces its second residential project in Pune

Shriram Properties announces its second residential project in Pune

Persistent Systems launches state-of-the-art Experience Transformation (XT) Studio in Pune

Persistent Systems launches state-of-the-art Experience Transformation (XT) Studio in Pune

Lemon Tree Hotels signs two new properties in Ayodhya and Guwahati

Lemon Tree Hotels signs two new properties in Ayodhya and Guwahati

Lupin Digital Health launches its AI-powered cardiometabolic wellness platform - VITALYFE

Lupin Digital Health launches its AI-powered cardiometabolic wellness platform - VITALYFE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 30 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayTop Stocks To BuyBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon