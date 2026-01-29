Worth Peripherals consolidated net profit declines 22.44% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 10.33% to Rs 75.09 crore

Net profit of Worth Peripherals declined 22.44% to Rs 3.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 4.10 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 10.33% to Rs 75.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 68.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.

