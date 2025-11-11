VTM standalone net profit declines 76.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.84% to Rs 89.88 croreNet profit of VTM declined 76.25% to Rs 2.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 9.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 22.84% to Rs 89.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 73.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales89.8873.17 23 OPM %5.5618.26 -PBDT5.7615.16 -62 PBT2.9112.84 -77 NP2.329.77 -76
