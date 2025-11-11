Uni Abex Alloy Products standalone net profit rises 33.49% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 19.70% to Rs 55.78 croreNet profit of Uni Abex Alloy Products rose 33.49% to Rs 11.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 19.70% to Rs 55.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 46.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales55.7846.60 20 OPM %26.3922.00 -PBDT16.2712.45 31 PBT15.0211.24 34 NP11.208.39 33
