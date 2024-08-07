Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

TRAI holds meeting with Access Service Providers and Telemarketers

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
In the context of consumer complaints about unsolicited commercial calls, TRAI held a meeting with Access Service Providers and their Delivery Telemarketers to deliberate the action on spammers. The regulator sought proactive action from all the stakeholders specially Access Service providers and their Delivery Telemarketers to take immediate action including implementing technical solutions for traceability and to prevent bulk calling by their enterprise customers using 10-digit numbers through PRI/SIP.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES Day 12: Vinesh Phogat disqualifed for being overweight before final

Came for gold, but bronze better than going home empty-handed: Harmanpreet

Parliament news LIVE: Congress LS whip Manickam Tagore to move Adjournment Motion on caste census

IndusInd Bank down 2%, hits 52-week low; trades lower for 6th straight day

Gold medals, confiscated signs and 'X' feuds: Taiwan's wild Paris Olympics

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParliament Season LIVENational Handloom Day 2024Latest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon