Hindustan Foods consolidated net profit rises 16.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.59% to Rs 994.69 croreNet profit of Hindustan Foods rose 16.44% to Rs 31.73 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 27.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 14.59% to Rs 994.69 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 868.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales994.69868.08 15 OPM %8.048.37 -PBDT62.9855.79 13 PBT42.0636.24 16 NP31.7327.25 16
