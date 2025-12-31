Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 12:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HEG Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

HEG Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

Globus Spirits Ltd, Graphite India Ltd, Zydus Wellness Ltd and HFCL Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 31 December 2025.

HEG Ltd surged 10.49% to Rs 663.8 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 80470 shares in the past one month.

Globus Spirits Ltd soared 10.09% to Rs 1082. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.14 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2344 shares in the past one month.

 

Graphite India Ltd spiked 8.87% to Rs 639.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.54 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48186 shares in the past one month.

Zydus Wellness Ltd spurt 8.74% to Rs 460.9. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28326 shares in the past one month.

HFCL Ltd advanced 8.10% to Rs 68.63. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 149.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 30.15 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Shakti Pumps India rises after bagging Rs 170-cr order

BSE SME Admach Systems wobbles on debut before stabilising

TRAI releases framework for the sale of foreign service providers' SIM and eSIM cards

Benchmarks trade in positive terrain; PSU bank shares climb

BSE SME Bai-Kakaji Polymers struggles to hold ground after modest listing

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

