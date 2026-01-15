Thursday, January 15, 2026 | 09:26 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Waaree Renewable Technologies consolidated net profit rises 124.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Waaree Renewable Technologies consolidated net profit rises 124.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

Sales rise 136.18% to Rs 851.06 crore

Net profit of Waaree Renewable Technologies rose 124.67% to Rs 120.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 53.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 136.18% to Rs 851.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 360.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales851.06360.35 136 OPM %18.6619.96 -PBDT160.5072.36 122 PBT158.3970.73 124 NP120.2253.51 125

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aditya Birla Money standalone net profit declines 34.80% in the December 2025 quarter

Aditya Birla Money standalone net profit declines 34.80% in the December 2025 quarter

Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 5.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 5.76% in the December 2025 quarter

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers consolidated net profit rises 71.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers consolidated net profit rises 71.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Virtual Global Education reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Virtual Global Education reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2025 quarter

HDB Financial Services standalone net profit rises 36.33% in the December 2025 quarter

HDB Financial Services standalone net profit rises 36.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 9:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday TodayWeather TodayBMC Elections 2026 DateQ3 Results TodayJKBose 10th Result OutHDFC AMC Q3 FY26 ResultsGold and Silver Rate TodayGlaucoma SymptomsPersonal Finance