Waaree Renewable Technologies consolidated net profit rises 124.67% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 136.18% to Rs 851.06 croreNet profit of Waaree Renewable Technologies rose 124.67% to Rs 120.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 53.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 136.18% to Rs 851.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 360.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales851.06360.35 136 OPM %18.6619.96 -PBDT160.5072.36 122 PBT158.3970.73 124 NP120.2253.51 125
First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 9:17 AM IST