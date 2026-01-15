Waaree Renewable Technologies consolidated net profit rises 124.67% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 136.18% to Rs 851.06 crore

Net profit of Waaree Renewable Technologies rose 124.67% to Rs 120.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 53.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 136.18% to Rs 851.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 360.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.851.06360.3518.6619.96160.5072.36158.3970.73120.2253.51

