RVNL successfully bids for South Eastern Railway project of Rs 87.55 cr

Rail Vikas Nigam emerges as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from South Eastern Railway for "Supply, Installation and commissioning of IP based Video Surveillance System (VSS) in LHB Coaches with 4 Cameras as per RDSO Specification No. RDSO/SPN/TC/106/2025, Version 3.1 or Latest including Rugged Hand Held Terminal (HHT)/ Tablet along with 8 TB external SSD". The project is valued at Rs 87.55 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News