Varroc Engineering announces VRS scheme pay-out of Rs 79.94 cr
Varroc Engineering has introduced a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) for permanent workmen at various facilities of the Company. The Scheme has been formulated in a manner beneficial to both the Company and the participating workmen.
Pursuant to the Scheme, the company received a total of 432 applications from eligible workmen, of which 411 applications were accepted. The implementation of the Scheme entails an overall pay-out of approximately Rs 79.94 crore.
First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 5:04 PM IST