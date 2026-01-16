Friday, January 16, 2026 | 05:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Varroc Engineering announces VRS scheme pay-out of Rs 79.94 cr

Varroc Engineering announces VRS scheme pay-out of Rs 79.94 cr

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 5:04 PM IST
Varroc Engineering has introduced a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) for permanent workmen at various facilities of the Company. The Scheme has been formulated in a manner beneficial to both the Company and the participating workmen.

Pursuant to the Scheme, the company received a total of 432 applications from eligible workmen, of which 411 applications were accepted. The implementation of the Scheme entails an overall pay-out of approximately Rs 79.94 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Nifty January futures trade at premium

Optiemus Infracom allots 3.04 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Optiemus Infracom allots 3.04 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Concord Control Systems secures a contract of Rs 47 cr

Concord Control Systems secures a contract of Rs 47 cr

Japanese markets end lower

Japanese markets end lower

China's Shanghai Composite index dips 0.26%

China's Shanghai Composite index dips 0.26%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBMC Election Results 2026Stocks to Buy todayQ3 Result TodayWipro Ltd Q3 ResultsTech Mahindra Q3 ResultsDonald Trump Maria Machado Nobel Peace Prize ExchangeRSSB 4th Grade Result 2026BMC Election Vote Counting