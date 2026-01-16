Varroc Engineering announces VRS scheme pay-out of Rs 79.94 cr

Varroc Engineering has introduced a Voluntary Retirement Scheme (VRS) for permanent workmen at various facilities of the Company. The Scheme has been formulated in a manner beneficial to both the Company and the participating workmen.

Pursuant to the Scheme, the company received a total of 432 applications from eligible workmen, of which 411 applications were accepted. The implementation of the Scheme entails an overall pay-out of approximately Rs 79.94 crore.

