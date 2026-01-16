Nifty January futures trade at premium

Infosys, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were top traded contracts.

The Nifty January 2025 futures closed at 25,749.40, a premium of 55.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,694.35 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 28.75 points or 0.11% to 25,694.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.46% to 11.37.

Infosys, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 January 2026.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News