Nifty January futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

Infosys, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were top traded contracts.

The Nifty January 2025 futures closed at 25,749.40, a premium of 55.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,694.35 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index added 28.75 points or 0.11% to 25,694.35.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.46% to 11.37.

Infosys, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The January 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 27 January 2026.

Optiemus Infracom allots 3.04 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Concord Control Systems secures a contract of Rs 47 cr

Japanese markets end lower

China's Shanghai Composite index dips 0.26%

Market snaps two-day losing streak; Nifty ends above 25,650 marks

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

