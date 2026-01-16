Optiemus Infracom allots 3.04 lakh equity shares on conversion of warrants

Friday, January 16, 2026 | 05:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 4:50 PM IST
The board of Optiemus Infracom at its meeting held on 16 January 2026 has approved the allotment of 3,04,291 equity shares on conversion of warrants. Consequent to the allotment, the paid up equity share capital has increased to Rs. 88,68,87,830/- comprising of 8,86,88,783 equity shares of Rs 10 each.

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 4:50 PM IST

