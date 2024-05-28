Business Standard
Wallfort Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.76 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 5:53 PM IST
Sales decline 23.25% to Rs 2.81 crore
Net Loss of Wallfort Financial Services reported to Rs 3.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales reported to Rs -2.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs -2.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 486.34% to Rs 29.61 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 86.78% to Rs 21.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales-2.81-2.28 -23 21.2011.35 87 OPM %16.01217.11 -173.9256.48 - PBDT-0.49-4.92 90 36.806.35 480 PBT-0.59-5.00 88 36.426.06 501 NP-3.76-5.12 27 29.615.05 486
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 28 2024 | 5:42 PM IST

