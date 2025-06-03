Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 04:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Wardwizard Foods & Beverages reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.68 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Wardwizard Foods & Beverages reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.68 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 4:04 PM IST

Sales rise 1338.97% to Rs 39.14 crore

Net profit of Wardwizard Foods & Beverages reported to Rs 0.68 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 11.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1338.97% to Rs 39.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 13.69 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 33.05 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 455.24% to Rs 92.78 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.71 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales39.142.72 1339 92.7816.71 455 OPM %6.75-384.56 --6.10-158.65 - PBDT1.82-9.12 LP -7.86-26.98 71 PBT0.27-10.80 LP -13.87-32.24 57 NP0.68-11.18 LP -13.69-33.05 59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

