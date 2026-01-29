Infinity Infoway consolidated net profit rises 685.00% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 201.00% to Rs 6.02 croreNet profit of Infinity Infoway rose 685.00% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 201.00% to Rs 6.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales6.022.00 201 OPM %34.8817.50 -PBDT2.330.43 442 PBT2.120.29 631 NP1.570.20 685
First Published: Jan 29 2026 | 1:51 PM IST