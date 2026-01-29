Infinity Infoway consolidated net profit rises 685.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 201.00% to Rs 6.02 crore

Net profit of Infinity Infoway rose 685.00% to Rs 1.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 201.00% to Rs 6.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.6.022.0034.8817.502.330.432.120.291.570.20

