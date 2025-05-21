Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Welcast Steels standalone net profit declines 85.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Welcast Steels standalone net profit declines 85.93% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:11 AM IST

Sales decline 18.71% to Rs 20.81 crore

Net profit of Welcast Steels declined 85.93% to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 18.71% to Rs 20.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 25.60 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.34 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 5.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 7.22% to Rs 84.33 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 90.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales20.8125.60 -19 84.3390.89 -7 OPM %0.195.51 --1.404.68 - PBDT0.462.01 -77 0.447.76 -94 PBT0.221.81 -88 -0.357.01 PL NP0.191.35 -86 -0.345.25 PL

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:37 AM IST

