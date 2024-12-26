Business Standard

Thursday, December 26, 2024 | 10:55 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Corp gains after arm bags multiple contracts worth Rs 130 cr

Welspun Corp gains after arm bags multiple contracts worth Rs 130 cr

Image

Last Updated : Dec 26 2024 | 10:50 AM IST

Welspun Corp rose 1% to Rs 795.70 after the company's associate, East Pipes Integrated Company (EPIC) has bagged multiple contracts for manufacturing, supply of steel pipes and coating with value exceeding SAR 57 million (Approximately Rs 130 crore).

The company has received order from Saudi Real Estate Infrastructure Company (Binyah) and AI Rashid Trading and Contracting Company. The value of orders exceeding SAR 57 million (approximately Rs 130 crore) and duration of contract is seven months.

The financial impact of the contract will be reflected in the first and second quarters of financial year 2026.

EPIC is Saudi Arabia's leading manufacturer of Helical Submerged Arc Welded (HSAW) pipes. Its fully integrated manufacturing facilities, with an impeccable track record of execution of mega orders in time & quality with a customer-centric approach, position it as the most preferred supplier in the KSA market and continue to pioneer in supporting KSAs strategic objectives under Vision 2030.

 

Welspun Corp is primarily engaged in the business of the manufacture and distribution of steel and steel products.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 25.4% to Rs 286.95 crore on an 18.7% drop in net sales to Rs 3,301.83 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BPCL gains on emerging as L-1 bidder for Rs 756-cr NTPC project

BPCL gains on emerging as L-1 bidder for Rs 756-cr NTPC project

Indices open on a firm note; Nifty above 23,800

Indices open on a firm note; Nifty above 23,800

Ceigall India climbs after arm bags Rs 981-cr order from NHAI

Ceigall India climbs after arm bags Rs 981-cr order from NHAI

Energy shares gain

Energy shares gain

Oil and Gas stocks rise

Oil and Gas stocks rise

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 26 2024 | 9:58 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDelhi AQI TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 1 LIVE Unimech Aerospace IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon