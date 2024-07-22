ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India consolidated net profit declines 0.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 2.18% to Rs 945.76 croreNet profit of ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India declined 0.30% to Rs 99.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 99.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 2.18% to Rs 945.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 966.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales945.76966.81 -2 OPM %14.6914.62 -PBDT162.50161.30 1 PBT133.53133.62 0 NP99.4399.73 0
