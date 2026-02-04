Westlife Foodworld consolidated net profit declines 85.45% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.61% to Rs 667.22 crore

Net profit of Westlife Foodworld declined 85.45% to Rs 1.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 2.61% to Rs 667.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 650.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.667.22650.2414.6113.5667.9558.1611.706.491.027.01

