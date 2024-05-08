Westlife Foodworld consolidated net profit declines 96.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.64% to Rs 552.70 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 37.97% to Rs 69.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.82% to Rs 2368.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2259.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Westlife Foodworld declined 96.22% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.64% to Rs 552.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 543.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.552.70543.802368.222259.4013.5616.3015.6016.5651.9068.93278.07301.641.9527.7395.84149.450.7620.0969.21111.58