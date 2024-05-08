Westlife Foodworld consolidated net profit declines 96.22% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.64% to Rs 552.70 croreNet profit of Westlife Foodworld declined 96.22% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.64% to Rs 552.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 543.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 37.97% to Rs 69.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 111.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.82% to Rs 2368.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2259.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content