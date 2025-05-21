Wednesday, May 21, 2025 | 09:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Wheels India consolidated net profit declines 0.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Wheels India consolidated net profit declines 0.70% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 21 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 0.45% to Rs 1277.19 crore

Net profit of Wheels India declined 0.70% to Rs 38.24 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 38.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.45% to Rs 1277.19 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1271.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 76.68% to Rs 110.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.68% to Rs 4744.40 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4977.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1277.191271.48 0 4744.404977.30 -5 OPM %8.097.66 -7.435.34 - PBDT75.5172.14 5 242.12159.76 52 PBT51.5650.29 3 148.9074.85 99 NP38.2438.51 -1 110.9062.77 77

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 21 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

