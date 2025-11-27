Volumes soar at Whirlpool of India Ltd counter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Whirlpool of India Ltd recorded volume of 164.33 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1549.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10606 shares
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd, Bayer CropScience Ltd, Canara Bank, Ashok Leyland Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 November 2025.
Whirlpool of India Ltd recorded volume of 164.33 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1549.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10606 shares. The stock lost 9.87% to Rs.1,081.25. Volumes stood at 6713 shares in the last session.
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd notched up volume of 50090 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 280.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 179 shares. The stock rose 0.39% to Rs.12,960.00. Volumes stood at 110 shares in the last session.
Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.
Bayer CropScience Ltd saw volume of 14383 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1365 shares. The stock dropped 0.32% to Rs.4,565.00. Volumes stood at 1486 shares in the last session.
Also Read
Canara Bank clocked volume of 115.63 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.68 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.47% to Rs.150.90. Volumes stood at 7.75 lakh shares in the last session.
Ashok Leyland Ltd witnessed volume of 64.23 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.85 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.44% to Rs.157.05. Volumes stood at 4.37 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content