Thursday, November 27, 2025 | 11:22 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes soar at Whirlpool of India Ltd counter

Volumes soar at Whirlpool of India Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 11:16 AM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Whirlpool of India Ltd recorded volume of 164.33 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1549.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10606 shares

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd, Bayer CropScience Ltd, Canara Bank, Ashok Leyland Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 27 November 2025.

Whirlpool of India Ltd recorded volume of 164.33 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 1549.37 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 10606 shares. The stock lost 9.87% to Rs.1,081.25. Volumes stood at 6713 shares in the last session.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control System India Ltd notched up volume of 50090 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 280.53 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 179 shares. The stock rose 0.39% to Rs.12,960.00. Volumes stood at 110 shares in the last session.

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Bayer CropScience Ltd saw volume of 14383 shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 10.54 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1365 shares. The stock dropped 0.32% to Rs.4,565.00. Volumes stood at 1486 shares in the last session.

Also Read

Salasar Techno Engineering share price

Salasar Techno Engineering jumps 8% on securing two orders from RVNL

Students, Education, Study, Student

Odisha to fund overseas study of SC, ST students with Rs 12L income limit

Indo Tech Transformers share price

Indo Tech Transformers up 4% on bagging ₹91 crore order for NTPC projects

Stock Market LIVE, November 27

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks trade near record highs; Sensex up 350 pts, Nifty tests 26,300

Donald Trump, Trump, Marco Rubio

US urges Europe, other allies to curb migration, track crimes by immigrants

Canara Bank clocked volume of 115.63 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 9.12 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 12.68 lakh shares. The stock gained 0.47% to Rs.150.90. Volumes stood at 7.75 lakh shares in the last session.

Ashok Leyland Ltd witnessed volume of 64.23 lakh shares by 10:46 IST on BSE, a 7.26 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.85 lakh shares. The stock increased 5.44% to Rs.157.05. Volumes stood at 4.37 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Studds Accessories Q2 PAT climbs 18% YoY to Rs 21 cr

Studds Accessories Q2 PAT climbs 18% YoY to Rs 21 cr

HDFC Asset Management Company allots 21.41 lakh equity shares under bonus issue

HDFC Asset Management Company allots 21.41 lakh equity shares under bonus issue

Major U.S. Stocks Rebound on Heightened Fed Rate Cut Odds, Strong Economic Data

Major U.S. Stocks Rebound on Heightened Fed Rate Cut Odds, Strong Economic Data

Sensex crosses 86K, scaling a new record; Nifty tops 26,300

Sensex crosses 86K, scaling a new record; Nifty tops 26,300

Pidilite Inds to acquire up to 20% stake in home decor solutions provider MagicDecor

Pidilite Inds to acquire up to 20% stake in home decor solutions provider MagicDecor

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayCyclone SenyarSensex All Time HighH-1B Visa ScamChatGPT Shopping ResearchHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon