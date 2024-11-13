Williamson Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.11 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Business Standard
Image

Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Williamson Financial Services reported to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.10 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales01.10 -100 OPM %0-842.73 -PBDT0.11-6.68 LP PBT0.11-6.68 LP NP0.11-1.50 LP

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 7:36 AM IST

