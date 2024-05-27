Business Standard
Williamson Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.66 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 27 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Reported sales nil
Net profit of Williamson Financial Services reported to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 16.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 4.72 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 18.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 41.44% to Rs 2.12 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales03.57 -100 2.123.62 -41 OPM %0-477.87 --401.89-749.45 - PBDT0.66-16.52 LP -4.72-18.51 75 PBT0.66-16.52 LP -4.72-18.51 75 NP0.66-16.52 LP -4.72-18.51 75
