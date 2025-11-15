Winro Commercial (India) consolidated net profit declines 53.60% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 62.30% to Rs 122.90 croreNet profit of Winro Commercial (India) declined 53.60% to Rs 150.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 323.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 62.30% to Rs 122.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 326.02 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales122.90326.02 -62 OPM %97.5699.11 -PBDT119.08318.77 -63 PBT119.03318.71 -63 NP150.01323.27 -54
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content