Sarat will report to Wipro's Europe CEO Pierre Bruno.Sarat joined Wipro in 2001. Over his two decades at Wipro, he's assumed a variety of leadership roles, including solutions lead, account management, EMEA utilities business head, and, most recently, the head of Wipro's Benelux region.

