Wipro bags 5-yr multi-million-dollar deal from Etihad Airways

Last Updated : Jan 31 2025 | 8:04 AM IST

Wipro announced that it has been selected by Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, to lead its comprehensive technology modernization.

The IT major has secured a multi-million-dollar, five year deal with Etihad Airways to ensure the seamless migration of legacy systems and improve operational efficiency across key areas, including workplace, network, infrastructure, and service management.

As part of the five-year contract, Wipro FullStride Cloud will deliver a customized cloud-based solution that will provide Etihad Airways real-time insights into their resource utilization and improve operational agility and scalability for their global operations.

Wipro will also integrate Generative Artificial Intelligence (GenAI) modules across the IT framework - from automation of data centers to conversational support to end-users. GenAI will also provide intelligent device management and insights that will optimize performance and resolve potential disruptions proactively.

 

Additionally, Etihad Airways will gain access to Wipro's Innovation Lab in the UAE, which will play a pivotal role in enhancing their technology to meet the evolving demands of their global operations.

Frank Meyer, Chief Digital Officer, Etihad Airways, said, "We look forward to working with Wipro to prepare for the AI era, with an emphasis on innovation, sustainability, and cost optimization. Together, we aim to elevate our customers' experiences through advanced automation, intelligent operations, and enhanced observability.

Vinay Firake, CEO Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (APMEA), Wipro Limited, said, We are excited to embark on this journey with Etihad Airways and enable them to adapt to the dynamic needs of the aviation industry. Through our proven expertise in digital transformation and AI-powered solutions, we will deliver seamless, efficient and innovative services to their customers."

Meanwhile, the companys board previously informed that the transaction for Applied Value Technologies Pte was expected to be completed by January 31, 2025. However, the completion date has now been extended to 31st March 2025.

Wipro is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs.

The IT major's consolidated net profit grew 4.51% to Rs 3,353.8 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 3,208.8 crore posted in Q2 FY25. However, revenue from operations increased marginally to Rs 22,318.8 crore in the December 2024 quarter as against Rs 22,301.6 crore reported in the preceding quarter same year.

The counter shed 0.96% to settle at Rs 309.30 on Thursday, 30 January 2025.

First Published: Jan 31 2025 | 7:53 AM IST

