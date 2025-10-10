Friday, October 10, 2025 | 01:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Wipro Ltd spurts 1.39%, gains for fifth straight session

Wipro Ltd spurts 1.39%, gains for fifth straight session

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Wipro Ltd is quoting at Rs 249.83, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 5.42% in last one year as compared to a 1.36% jump in NIFTY and a 16.01% jump in the Nifty IT.

Wipro Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 249.83, up 1.39% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 25303.75. The Sensex is at 82566.73, up 0.48%. Wipro Ltd has slipped around 1.61% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Wipro Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 1.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35628.5, down 0.2% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 47.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 83.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 249.84, up 1.48% on the day. Wipro Ltd is down 5.42% in last one year as compared to a 1.36% jump in NIFTY and a 16.01% jump in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 21.27 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

