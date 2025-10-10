Friday, October 10, 2025 | 01:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Federal Bank Ltd spurts 0.49%, gains for fifth straight session

Federal Bank Ltd spurts 0.49%, gains for fifth straight session

Image

Last Updated : Oct 10 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Federal Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 208.35, up 0.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 11.09% in last one year as compared to a 1.36% jump in NIFTY and a 10.72% jump in the Nifty Bank.

Federal Bank Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 208.35, up 0.49% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.48% on the day, quoting at 25303.75. The Sensex is at 82566.73, up 0.48%. Federal Bank Ltd has gained around 5.95% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Federal Bank Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.63% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56192.05, up 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 31.11 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 58.92 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 209.48, up 0.75% on the day. Federal Bank Ltd is up 11.09% in last one year as compared to a 1.36% jump in NIFTY and a 10.72% jump in the Nifty Bank index.

The PE of the stock is 13.06 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

JSW Steel registers 17% YoY growth in Q2 FY26 steel production volume

JSW Steel registers 17% YoY growth in Q2 FY26 steel production volume

Modi Rubber Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Modi Rubber Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Capri Global Capital appoints Monu Ratra as new CEO

Capri Global Capital appoints Monu Ratra as new CEO

Sona BLW gains after partnering with NEURA Robotics to build robots in India

Sona BLW gains after partnering with NEURA Robotics to build robots in India

Tata Communications Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Tata Communications Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 10 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayQ2 Results TodayWorld Mental Health Day 2025Religare Broking Top Stocks PickGold-Silver Price TodayTCS Q2 ResultNEEP PG Result CancelledUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon