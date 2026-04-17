Wipro slips after mixed Q4 performance

Wipro fell 2.88% to Rs 204.15 after the company's fourth quarter earnings announcement raised concerns over the company's near-term growth despite stable margins and a buyback announcement.

The IT major has reported 12% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,521.6 crore on a 2.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 24,236.3 crore in Q4 FY26 as compared with Q3 FY26.

On a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the companys consolidated net profit declined 1.9% while revenue from operations increased 7.70% in March 2026 quarter.

Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 4,667.6 crore in Q4 FY26, up 12.9% QoQ but down 1.6% YoY.

In dollar terms, Wipro's gross revenue for Q4 FY26 stood at $2,583 million, registering a decline of 1.5% QoQ and 1.9% YoY. In constant currency terms, the companys revenue is higher by 0.2% on a sequential basis.

IT services segment revenue was at $2,651.0 million in Q4 FY26, which is growth of 0.6% QoQ and 2.1% YoY.

IT services operating margin for Q4 FY26 was 17.3% as against 17.6% in Q3 FY26 and 17.5% in Q4 FY25.

Total bookings stood at $3,455 million in Q4 FY26, up 3.6% QoQ but down 12.6% YoY. Large deal bookings for Q4 FY26 were $1,440 million as compared to $871 million in Q3 FY26 and $1,763 million in Q4 FY25.

The company said that its closing employee count was 242,156 at the end of Q4 FY26. Voluntary attrition was at 13.8% on a trailing 12-month basis.

For FY26, Wipro has recorded net profit and revenue of Rs 13,265.5 crore (up 0.4% YoY) and Rs 92, 624 crore (up 4% YoY), respectively.

Looking ahead, the company said that it expects revenue from IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,597 million to $2,651 million. This translates to sequential guidance of (-)2.0% to 0% in constant currency terms.

Wipros board has approved a buyback proposal for purchase of up to 60 crore equity shares, which 5.7% of total paid-up equity share capital of the company, from the shareholders of the company.

The shares would be bought back on a proportionate basis by way of a tender offer at a price of Rs 250 per equity share for an aggregate amount not exceeding Rs 15,000 crore.

As per media reports, Wipro's March quarter earnings drew a sharp reaction from a global research house, which called the performance weak and guidance lacklustre, even as the company's US-listed ADRs fell nearly 3% post results.

The brokerage said Wipro's fourth-quarter numbers missed expectations on multiple fronts: revenue growth came in at just 0.2% quarter-on-quarter in constant currency terms, near the lower end of guidance.

The key concern was the company's outlook for the June quarter. Wipro guided for revenue growth in the range of 0% to -2% quarter-on-quarter in constant currency, which the brokerage reportedly termed weaker than expected. Notably, the guidance already factors in contributions from recent deals and acquisitions, implying that the underlying organic business could decline further, raising concerns about near-term growth visibility.

The research house has also reportedly flagged a slowdown in deal momentum. Total bookings declined 11% YoY in constant currency, with large deal bookings falling 20% and non-large deals down 15%, indicating continued pressure on discretionary IT spending.

The brokerage has reportedly maintained an 'underperform' rating on the stock, with a price target of Rs 180, implying a potential downside of 14.4% from the scrip previous closing price of Rs 210.20.

Wipro is a leading technology services and consulting company focused on building innovative solutions that address clients' most complex digital transformation needs.