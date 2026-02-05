Venus Pipes & Tubes standalone net profit rises 42.52% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.27% to Rs 296.70 crore

Net profit of Venus Pipes & Tubes rose 42.52% to Rs 25.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 17.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 28.27% to Rs 296.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 231.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.296.70231.3016.4716.0441.0028.9634.8924.2025.6117.97

