Xchanging Solutions Ltd Slides 4.29%, BSE Information Technology index Shed 1.64%

Image

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Xchanging Solutions Ltd has lost 5.89% over last one month compared to 3.24% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.37% rise in the SENSEX

Xchanging Solutions Ltd fell 4.29% today to trade at Rs 95.1. The BSE Information Technology index is down 1.64% to quote at 37031.24. The index is down 3.24 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tata Elxsi Ltd decreased 3.26% and D-Link India Ltd lost 2.98% on the day. The BSE Information Technology index went down 3.01 % over last one year compared to the 3.66% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Xchanging Solutions Ltd has lost 5.89% over last one month compared to 3.24% fall in BSE Information Technology index and 0.37% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 33 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 15529 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 142.7 on 15 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 79.21 on 07 Apr 2025.

 

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 9:30 AM IST

