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Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Xtranet Technologies IPO subscribed 9.11 times

Xtranet Technologies IPO subscribed 9.11 times

Last Updated : Jul 27 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

The offer received bids for 8.37 crore shares as against 91.93 lakh shares on offer.

The initial public offer of Xtranet Technologies received bids for 8,37,28,150 shares as against 91,93,800 shares on offer, according to stock exchange data at 17:30 IST on Monday (27 July 2026). The issue was subscribed to 9.11 times.

The issue opened for bidding on 23 July 2026 and it closed on 27 July 2026. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 120 and 127 per share. An investor can bid for a minimum of 110 equity shares and in multiples thereof.

The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 170 crore at the upper price band of Rs 127. The fresh issuance is of 1,33,85,827 shares. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component. At the upper end of the price band, the company is expected to be valued at Rs 667 crore post listing.

 

The funds raised to the tune of Rs 102.0 crore will be used towards funding working capital requirements; Rs 20.20 crore will be utilized towards repayment of part of the borrowings Rs 8.50 crore will be utilised towards funding capital expenditure and the balance to be used for general corporate purposes.

Xtranet Technologies is an end-to-end IT solutions provider offering enterprise applications, digital transformation, managed services, system integration, data centre solutions, and proprietary platforms. Its offerings include ERP implementation, application development, cloud and infrastructure management, and digital trust services through its XtraTrust platform. The company generates revenue from fixed-price projects, time-and-material contracts, and recurring service agreements, with a significant contribution from government and PSU clients. It primarily operates in the domestic market, with Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh being its key revenue-generating states, and has offices across major Indian cities.

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Ahead of the IPO, Xtranet Technologies, on 22 July 2026, raised Rs 492.11 crore from anchor investors. The board allotted 1.15 crore shares at Rs 425 each to 27 anchor investors.

The firm reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 40.73 crore and sales of Rs 365.29 crore for the twelve months ended on 31 March 2026.

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First Published: Jul 27 2026 | 5:50 PM IST

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