Gulf Oil Lubricants India consolidated net profit rises 11.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.69% to Rs 1016.45 croreNet profit of Gulf Oil Lubricants India rose 11.44% to Rs 95.88 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 86.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 13.69% to Rs 1016.45 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 894.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1016.45894.04 14 OPM %12.5312.69 -PBDT143.93126.96 13 PBT127.78113.76 12 NP95.8886.04 11
