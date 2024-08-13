Mauria Udyog consolidated net profit declines 35.02% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.61% to Rs 83.15 croreNet profit of Mauria Udyog declined 35.02% to Rs 3.99 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.61% to Rs 83.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 78.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales83.1578.73 6 OPM %6.524.28 -PBDT6.653.32 100 PBT5.812.49 133 NP3.996.14 -35
