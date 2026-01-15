Thursday, January 15, 2026 | 02:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / South Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 9.50% in the December 2025 quarter

South Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 9.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Total Operating Income rise 6.19% to Rs 2517.53 crore

Net profit of South Indian Bank rose 9.50% to Rs 374.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 342.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 6.19% to Rs 2517.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2370.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income2517.532370.74 6 OPM %65.7565.61 -PBDT504.16462.98 9 PBT504.16462.98 9 NP374.48342.00 9

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Swaraj Engines standalone net profit rises 31.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Swaraj Engines standalone net profit rises 31.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.77 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.77 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Menon Bearings consolidated net profit rises 69.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Menon Bearings consolidated net profit rises 69.10% in the December 2025 quarter

Menon Bearings standalone net profit rises 88.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Menon Bearings standalone net profit rises 88.46% in the December 2025 quarter

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy announces change in senior management

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy announces change in senior management

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday TodayWeather TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayRIL Q3 Results PreviewICC U19 World Cup Winner ListHDFC AMC Q3 FY26 ResultsGlaucoma SymptomsPersonal Finance