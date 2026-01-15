South Indian Bank consolidated net profit rises 9.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 6.19% to Rs 2517.53 crore

Net profit of South Indian Bank rose 9.50% to Rs 374.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 342.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Total Operating Income rose 6.19% to Rs 2517.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2370.74 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2517.532370.7465.7565.61504.16462.98504.16462.98374.48342.00

