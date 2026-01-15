Thursday, January 15, 2026 | 01:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.77 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.77 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

Sales rise 13.88% to Rs 2092.21 crore

Net loss of Sterling & Wilson Renewable Energy reported to Rs 2.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 14.83 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.88% to Rs 2092.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1837.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2092.211837.20 14 OPM %3.203.83 -PBDT38.0944.46 -14 PBT35.2341.09 -14 NP-2.7714.83 PL

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 1:50 PM IST

