Swaraj Engines standalone net profit rises 31.77% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 36.96% to Rs 473.20 croreNet profit of Swaraj Engines rose 31.77% to Rs 42.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 36.96% to Rs 473.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 345.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales473.20345.50 37 OPM %13.1012.82 -PBDT65.6247.85 37 PBT59.8742.82 40 NP42.1031.95 32
First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 2:31 PM IST