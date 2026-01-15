Swaraj Engines standalone net profit rises 31.77% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 36.96% to Rs 473.20 crore

Net profit of Swaraj Engines rose 31.77% to Rs 42.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 31.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 36.96% to Rs 473.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 345.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.473.20345.5013.1012.8265.6247.8559.8742.8242.1031.95

