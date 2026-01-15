Thursday, January 15, 2026 | 02:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / D B Corp consolidated net profit declines 19.20% in the December 2025 quarter

D B Corp consolidated net profit declines 19.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 15 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

Sales decline 5.82% to Rs 605.27 crore

Net profit of D B Corp declined 19.20% to Rs 95.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 118.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 5.82% to Rs 605.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 642.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales605.27642.65 -6 OPM %22.3327.57 -PBDT153.59184.46 -17 PBT128.76160.05 -20 NP95.51118.21 -19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 15 2026 | 2:31 PM IST

