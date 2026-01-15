D B Corp consolidated net profit declines 19.20% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.82% to Rs 605.27 crore

Net profit of D B Corp declined 19.20% to Rs 95.51 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 118.21 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 5.82% to Rs 605.27 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 642.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.605.27642.6522.3327.57153.59184.46128.76160.0595.51118.21

