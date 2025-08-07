Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 10:05 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen holds ground amid BOJ caution and Fed rate cut hopes

Yen holds ground amid BOJ caution and Fed rate cut hopes

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 10:04 AM IST
The Japanese yen hovered near 147.3 per dollar on Thursday, moving sideways as traders weighed the Bank of Japans cautious tone. The BOJ kept interest rates unchanged last week but raised its inflation forecast and flagged global trade risks. Minutes from its June meeting showed officials remain open to more tightening if overseas concerns ease. A weaker US dollar index, which slipped below 98, provided mild support to the yen as markets priced in growing chances of a Fed rate cut in September. Traders now await the weekly jobless claims data for more direction.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

I K F Finance standalone net profit rises 3.44% in the June 2025 quarter

I K F Finance standalone net profit rises 3.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth weak

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth weak

Lemon Tree Hotels expands its footprint in Uttar Pradesh

Lemon Tree Hotels expands its footprint in Uttar Pradesh

INR likely to stay pressured amid tariff woes

INR likely to stay pressured amid tariff woes

RBI MPC decision to maintain status quo on the policy repo rate will boost India's growth despite tariff related volatilities, says PHDCCI

RBI MPC decision to maintain status quo on the policy repo rate will boost India's growth despite tariff related volatilities, says PHDCCI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesAll Time Plastics IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon