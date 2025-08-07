I K F Finance standalone net profit rises 3.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 35.83% to Rs 179.31 croreNet profit of I K F Finance rose 3.44% to Rs 19.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 35.83% to Rs 179.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 132.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales179.31132.01 36 OPM %68.3571.84 -PBDT26.8126.07 3 PBT26.3225.21 4 NP19.5418.89 3
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content