Home / Markets / Capital Market News / I K F Finance standalone net profit rises 3.44% in the June 2025 quarter

I K F Finance standalone net profit rises 3.44% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Sales rise 35.83% to Rs 179.31 crore

Net profit of I K F Finance rose 3.44% to Rs 19.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 18.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 35.83% to Rs 179.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 132.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales179.31132.01 36 OPM %68.3571.84 -PBDT26.8126.07 3 PBT26.3225.21 4 NP19.5418.89 3

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Indices edge lower in early trade; breadth weak

Lemon Tree Hotels expands its footprint in Uttar Pradesh

INR likely to stay pressured amid tariff woes

RBI MPC decision to maintain status quo on the policy repo rate will boost India's growth despite tariff related volatilities, says PHDCCI

VIP Inds slides on posting dismal Q1 outcome

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 9:46 AM IST

