Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 09:53 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RBI MPC decision to maintain status quo on the policy repo rate will boost India's growth despite tariff related volatilities, says PHDCCI

RBI MPC decision to maintain status quo on the policy repo rate will boost India's growth despite tariff related volatilities, says PHDCCI

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 9:50 AM IST

RBI maintains status quo on policy repo rate at 5.5%, driven by strong economic fundamentals, softening inflation, robust domestic demand and government capex. We appreciate the RBI MPC decision to maintain status quo on the policy repo rate at 5.5%. This will boost Indias growth despite tariff related volatilities, said Mr. Hemant Jain, President, PHDCCI.This RBI decision will maintain the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate at 5.25%, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate at 5.75%, he said. The MPC has decided to maintain the neutral monetary policy stance driven by strong domestic economic conditions, he said. Real GDP growth for FY 2025-26 is projected at 6.5%, and CPI inflation at 3.1%, he added.Going forward, India will continue to grow resiliently and robustly, supported by strong macroeconomic fundamentals and price, financial and political stability, said Mr Jain.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

VIP Inds slides on posting dismal Q1 outcome

VIP Inds slides on posting dismal Q1 outcome

Blue Star Ltd Slides 1.98%

Blue Star Ltd Slides 1.98%

RIR receives state govt. support for SiC semiconductor plant in Bhubaneshwar

RIR receives state govt. support for SiC semiconductor plant in Bhubaneshwar

GIFT Nifty suggests flat opening; South Korea clocks current account surplus of $14.27 bn

GIFT Nifty suggests flat opening; South Korea clocks current account surplus of $14.27 bn

Sagardeep Alloys consolidated net profit rises 47.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Sagardeep Alloys consolidated net profit rises 47.83% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesAll Time Plastics IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon