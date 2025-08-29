Friday, August 29, 2025 | 03:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen steady at 147; poised to end up 3% in August

Yen steady at 147; poised to end up 3% in August

Image

Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:16 PM IST
The Japanese yen held near 147 per dollar on Friday and is set to end August with a 3% monthly gain, even as it moved sideways for much of the month. Investors digested mixed data, as July industrial production and retail sales undershot forecasts, while Tokyos core inflation stayed above the BOJs 2% target. On the labor front, the unemployment rate eased to 2.3% from 2.5%, highlighting strong job conditions. The BOJ at its July meeting kept rates steady but raised inflation forecasts and struck a more upbeat tone on growth.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Zydus Therapeutics update on clinical trial of Saroglitazar

Zydus Therapeutics update on clinical trial of Saroglitazar

DEVIT secures work order from RajCOMP Info Services

DEVIT secures work order from RajCOMP Info Services

Shukra Pharmaceuticals wins contract worth Rs 24 cr from HSCC (India)

Shukra Pharmaceuticals wins contract worth Rs 24 cr from HSCC (India)

NSE to conduct mock trading session in F&O segment on August 30

NSE to conduct mock trading session in F&O segment on August 30

Oriental Rail Infra rises as arm secures Rs 61 cr from Indian Railways

Oriental Rail Infra rises as arm secures Rs 61 cr from Indian Railways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon